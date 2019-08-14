As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Sabal Trust Co Upped Its Position; Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Cut by $19.74 Million Its Stake

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 12,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 263,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.40M, up from 250,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 210,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 33,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 243,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 175,417 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 17,105 shares. 10,697 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 4,968 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 6,722 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 463 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 63,834 shares stake. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 3,755 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.1% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Palestra Cap Lc has invested 3% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 85 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 7.83 million shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,586 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares to 42,289 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 70,317 shares to 94,002 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,533 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,530 shares. Lpl accumulated 378,755 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 32,568 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fil holds 0.12% or 665,871 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 444,915 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.75% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16.01M shares. 8,038 are owned by Fernwood Management Ltd Co. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp has 18.08M shares. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,885 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The, Japan-based fund reported 168,250 shares. Brookstone Capital has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). National Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

