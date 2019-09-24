As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Marco Investment Management Has Raised Holding; As Oge Energy (OGE) Stock Price Rose, United Services Automobile Association Boosted Its Position

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 33,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 146,079 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09 million, up from 112,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 3.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 66.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 55,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 138,465 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, up from 83,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 1.55 million shares traded or 52.79% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5,578 shares to 47,813 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,150 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 16 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Yorktown Management And Research Co owns 25,000 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0.03% or 178,114 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested in 3.12 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 13,120 shares. Brookstone reported 0.18% stake. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 40,654 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 169,876 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The New York-based Meyer Handelman Com has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Raymond James Services Advisors Inc has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Albion Ut has 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 36,437 shares. Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 734,416 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council has 30,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 30,000 shares. Cibc Asset has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 6,830 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 218,838 shares. 589,766 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2.85 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 52,329 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank Corporation reported 16,842 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 622,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 85,977 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Gp Asset Incorporated invested in 5,417 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 16,495 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.01M shares.