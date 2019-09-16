As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Cut Position by $4.78 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Boosted Its Stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by $3.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 1.96 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.1. About 38,477 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,734 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 341,139 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 99,946 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Fidelity National Fincl Inc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jane Street Group Llc has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fmr Lc has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 219,678 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Llc has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 151,420 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Finemark Fincl Bank And invested 16.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 2,122 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,086 shares to 39,905 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 23,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,122 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW).

