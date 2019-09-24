As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Increased Holding by $1.30 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $300,245

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 67,713 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, down from 70,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 1.24 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 43,936 shares to 503,812 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 15,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Expands Foreign Trade Zone Management And Consulting Services – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Paying $2.25 Million To Avoid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 2,318 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 3,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Corp reported 145,730 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,073 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Corporation reported 17,576 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.09% or 12,444 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 8.76 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 61,630 shares. Putnam Invests Llc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 41,147 are owned by Keating Counselors. Hsbc Holding Plc invested in 677,646 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa owns 4.46M shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 2,539 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.39 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

