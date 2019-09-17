As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $304,365; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 9,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 2.20M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $378.85. About 2.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,000 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 5,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,726 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.