As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $4.78 Million Its Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Raised by $1.16 Million Its Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32M shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,523 were accumulated by Moody Comml Bank Division. Montecito National Bank Tru has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.04M shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau Inc has invested 0.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Bancshares In invested in 0.1% or 18,746 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 133,704 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 375,117 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc owns 7,142 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation reported 109 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,268 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 481,573 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Lc has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 14,547 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 566,111 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 37,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Inv Management reported 3.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Liability owns 121,809 shares. Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsrs has invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 299,512 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. House Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 66,025 were accumulated by Moreno Evelyn V. Moreover, Truepoint has 0.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,939 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 3.23 million shares. D L Carlson Group Incorporated Inc reported 56,347 shares. Horseman Cap Ltd holds 8,000 shares. Stonehearth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,315 shares. Moreover, Karp Capital Management has 1.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Eck Associates has 28,177 shares. 760,122 were accumulated by Westpac. Hills Retail Bank Communications invested in 2.14% or 41,886 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,627 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Short (SCPB) by 25,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,474 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).