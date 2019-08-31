As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Holder Hendershot Investments Has Upped Stake; Exelon (EXC) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $3.39 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 67,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.23 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.06M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 388,603 shares to 360,975 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 363,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.54M shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.41 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mngmt Company has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Mercantile accumulated 21,796 shares. Da Davidson owns 20,725 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 18.29M shares. 68,173 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,892 shares. Ifrah Services invested in 0.42% or 21,891 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 14,629 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.04% or 3,321 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited owns 129,497 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 8,350 are owned by Skba Cap Management. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).