As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $300,245; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 56,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.33M, down from 297,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 11.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 67,713 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, down from 70,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 1.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Cap holds 0.04% or 2,058 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Montag A & Assocs Inc has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,852 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maine-based fund reported 638 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,377 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Rech & Management holds 0% or 35 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 5,499 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 49,112 shares. Blue Chip holds 88,467 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Co stated it has 21,753 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0.16% or 6.43 million shares. Duncker Streett Com reported 555 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 33,865 shares. Private Wealth stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baillie Gifford Com has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,441 shares to 252,261 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

