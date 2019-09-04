As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Upped Position by $875,457; As Kimco Realty (KIM) Stock Rose, Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Its Position by $313,020

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $119.45. About 2.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 4.06M shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 307 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.92M for 13.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

