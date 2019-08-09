As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Increased Position by $1.05 Million; Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Immunomedics (IMMU) Position by $1.47 Million; Stock Value Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 77,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 5,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 82,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 1.04M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 1.15M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares to 23,422 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,412 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp owns 18,296 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.15% or 5,922 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Letko Brosseau reported 674,336 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 1,369 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 2.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Charter Trust invested in 1.28% or 95,848 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 8,947 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 494,556 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Lynch Assoc In has 3.56% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 95,987 shares. 3,914 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Brookstone reported 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). M&T Bank reported 440,072 shares stake. Hartford Management invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has 0.37% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,977 shares.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital has invested 0.09% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Raymond James And reported 14,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 119,803 shares. Consonance Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.18% or 145,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 494,044 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 37,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 36,782 shares. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.63% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 12,516 are held by Virtu Llc. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 98,275 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Incorporated reported 31,280 shares stake. 71,695 are owned by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co. 40,125 are owned by B Riley Wealth. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Franklin Inc holds 906,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares to 400,294 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.