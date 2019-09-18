As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Rose, Advent Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.55 Million; Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06M shares traded or 24.51% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 95,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 3.73M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.97M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chefs Warehouse Ho for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 196,988 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn) by 17.80 million shares to 9.47M shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn) by 4.51M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (Prn).

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $7.27M for 42.24 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 393,804 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $216.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health by 37,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,757 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceut Svs (NYSE:WST).