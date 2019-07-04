As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ci Investments Has Boosted Position; Lyons Wealth Management Position In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Increased

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 174,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,243 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.76 million, up from 816,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 1.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). American Insur Comm Tx holds 98,700 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Southpoint Limited Partnership has 2.37% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 500,000 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp owns 6,545 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,126 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,993 shares. Country Tru Bank reported 0.01% stake. Bonness holds 15,050 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Texas Yale has 0.76% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.86 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks has 45,811 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 607,898 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8.63M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 41,100 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $39.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 61,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,573 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).