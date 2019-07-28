As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Declined, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Cut Its Holding by $346,653; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Trimmed Position in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) as Stock Price Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 5,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 8,597 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 5.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC – AS FIRST STEP CO TO PERFORM QIAGEN TECHNOLOGY VALIDATION TASKS FOR DIAGNOSIS OF VARIOUS TUMOR TYPES; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 07/03/2018 NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS SIGNING OF FINAL AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT – ACQUISITION PRICE TO €5.7 MN. , IT WILL FULLY RESTORE FOR €1.3 MN (TOTAL INVESTMENT €7 MN); 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89 million for 4.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 11.69% less from 51.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca holds 0.02% or 700 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 3,347 shares. Griffin Asset reported 10.74% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Avenir holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 239,532 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.01% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Incorporated holds 0.98% or 6,161 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 4,962 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 4,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) for 3.93 million shares. Washington Tru Com owns 74,711 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 22,500 shares. Rockland has invested 3.03% in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..