As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Value Declined, Alliancebernstein LP Lowered Its Stake by $6.22 Million; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Cut Position

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 56,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.43M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 992,680 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 46,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84M, down from 244,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $156.58. About 260,198 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.31 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Liberty Capital Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 4,613 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 6,851 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Chem State Bank has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 82,234 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Poplar Forest Capital Lc owns 142,144 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 0.55% or 20,000 shares. Sunbelt Inc stated it has 12,530 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. First Trust LP reported 702,891 shares. Aviance Cap holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rev Group Inc by 394,546 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 3,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

