As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.46 Million; Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose While Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Holding

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 989,313 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Snap Stock Soars, UPS Jumps as Dow Jones Industrial Average Drops – Barron’s” on July 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 1,369 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 32,438 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Woodstock Corporation reported 0.6% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). United Asset Strategies holds 0.36% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,730 shares. Leisure Mgmt owns 6,080 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,038 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 109 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 14,088 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11,200 shares. 9,569 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated has invested 2.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 373,944 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co has 13,154 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Jnba Advsrs owns 462 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 14,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com stated it has 12,826 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.23% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 26,705 shares. 3,293 are owned by First Midwest State Bank Trust Division. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Valley National Advisers has 5,549 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 17,667 shares. Davenport & Communication Llc stated it has 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 88,254 shares in its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel holds 1.67% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 32,620 shares. Marco Inv Management Lc holds 0.04% or 2,302 shares. The California-based West Coast Financial has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Plante Moran Ltd holds 7.58% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 245,309 shares.