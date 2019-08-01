As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Iconiq Capital Has Decreased by $510,489 Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Upped by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $208.65. About 40.23 million shares traded or 48.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.86. About 2.94M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 13,720 shares to 56,346 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,502 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management reported 148,813 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 1,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa owns 27,981 shares. First Washington invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 4,858 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn reported 7,505 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 1.12M shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp owns 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,169 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd accumulated 17,000 shares. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited reported 870,573 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 73,237 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc reported 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Limited Liability owns 38,969 shares. First City Capital Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,889 shares. Excalibur Management reported 21,149 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,187 are held by Summit Wealth Ltd. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,011 shares. 8,387 are held by Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 28,391 shares. Smith Salley And holds 16,504 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 266,694 are held by Cibc Ww Markets. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 3,088 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 53,922 shares. 13,415 were reported by Bessemer Gp Incorporated. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 37,800 shares. Capwealth Ltd Com accumulated 102,498 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Rampart Investment Limited Co invested in 10,350 shares. 26,078 were reported by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bangor Savings Bank reported 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.