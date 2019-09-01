As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Trimmed Its Position; Webster Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Bristol (BMY)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 6,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 174,149 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, down from 180,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.40 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 135,045 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,103 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7,800 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has 58,058 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,258 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 15,082 were accumulated by Excalibur Management Corporation. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 408,347 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 0.08% or 7,356 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Community & Investment has 6,671 shares. Beacon Finance Group has 1.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,088 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 149,044 shares to 472,598 shares, valued at $26.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 36,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 18,233 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 206,189 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 21,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital accumulated 677,614 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Coastline Tru owns 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 33,155 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.13% or 4,284 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 21,892 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). South Dakota Invest Council has 539,680 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 457 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 356,846 shares. Blue Fin Capital reported 13,295 shares. Natl Pension has 1.60 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. State Street holds 68.91 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Co invested in 933 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.