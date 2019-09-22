As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Parsons Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Value Rose While Hightower Advisors Cut Holding by $845,168

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 6,870 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, down from 10,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32M shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS)

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 8,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 13,770 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 22,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 1.24 million shares traded or 36.49% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 19,003 shares to 235,126 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 70,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 15.61 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.83% stake. 114,200 were accumulated by Uss Management. Morgan Stanley stated it has 408,066 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 57,750 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.04% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 137,417 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 8,302 shares stake. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 99,385 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 6,258 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd reported 21,547 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 9,472 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Covington Management stated it has 71,046 shares. 10 holds 102,995 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Llp accumulated 794,412 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Factory Mutual Insur reported 0.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.17 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. S&Co has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Architects holds 1,126 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.23% or 61,200 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 126,688 shares. Addison Cap Company accumulated 14,091 shares. Cadence Cap Lc reported 27,954 shares. First Merchants accumulated 6,537 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Independent Incorporated owns 28,211 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.