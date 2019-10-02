As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder National Pension Service Has Increased Its Holding; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position Boosted by Highline Capital Management Llc

National Pension Service increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 42,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 734,416 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.84M, up from 691,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.23. About 1.16M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14M, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 98,660 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,153 shares to 624,243 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,753 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dearborn Partners Llc owns 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,660 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc owns 125 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp owns 98,711 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.41% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,350 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 33,632 are owned by Nordea Mgmt. Diligent Invsts Limited Com owns 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,297 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny reported 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 7,189 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Btr Management has 17,803 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 26,131 shares. Essex Fin Svcs owns 2,819 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,785 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,200 were reported by Citigroup. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 9,498 shares. Fil Limited holds 16 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct owns 2.00M shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 12,647 shares. Css Il accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Fin has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 91,131 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 20,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 35,245 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 38,592 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prns Inc has 0.09% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 274,721 shares. 18,017 were accumulated by Strs Ohio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. On Friday, August 2 Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 1,000 shares. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 150,000 shares to 503,288 shares, valued at $35.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 271,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.