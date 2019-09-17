As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Holder Dean Investment Associates Boosted Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 29,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 186,790 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 156,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 47,150 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 734,883 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 28.22M shares. Buckingham Cap reported 13,419 shares. Beacon stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4.71M shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 34,702 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 219,678 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 131,918 shares. 127,002 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Eastern Retail Bank accumulated 3,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keystone Planning invested 2.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 566,111 shares. Prudential reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold FDP shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 29.41 million shares or 1.79% more from 28.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Capital Management holds 35,955 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 0.01% stake. Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 58,600 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Bogle Inv Lp De invested in 65,694 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 532 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 22,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability invested in 186,790 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). 99,169 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 138,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Boston Ptnrs accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.04% of the stock.