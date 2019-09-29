As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Blue Chip Partners Lifted Holding; Founders Financial Securities Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered by $568,404

Founders Financial Securities Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc sold 7,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,495 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 27,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 88,467 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 84,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,783 shares to 830 shares, valued at $177,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 117,040 shares to 234,906 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 28,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,324 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

