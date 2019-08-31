As United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Stock Rose, Saturna Capital Has Decreased Holding; Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose While First Manhattan Company Lowered Holding

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 6,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 146,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, down from 152,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,831 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.72% or 3.45M shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 90,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 968,558 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Com owns 1,330 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 6,011 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 38,071 shares. Mitchell Mgmt invested in 74,147 shares. Boston reported 88,152 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase holds 1.71M shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 144,357 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Com has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bank Of Stockton owns 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,080 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 1.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 44,799 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi reported 410 shares stake.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amrc (NYSE:STAY) by 94,800 shares to 813,468 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Co (NYSE:COF) by 276,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 944,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement holds 64,584 shares. Madison Invest Hldg Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 192,793 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 235,712 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 13,202 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com invested in 16,045 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc reported 0.99% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Interocean Llc reported 3,099 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 6,480 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 465,299 shares. Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Colonial Tru Advsr owns 5,300 shares. Epoch Prns Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 962,380 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sun Life Financial invested 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.