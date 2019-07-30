As United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased Its Stake; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Encana (ECA) Holding by $23.16 Million as Valuation Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,084 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 41,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 2.48 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 26448.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.04M, up from 12,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 6.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 31.63 million shares traded or 38.37% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 16,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.59 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has 0.62% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 483,408 shares. Baillie Gifford invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 7,848 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 6.88 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hamel Associates Inc holds 2.73% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 54,511 shares. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Somerset Tru holds 274 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,468 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 18,210 are owned by Csat Advisory L P. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Lc owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,850 shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Com reported 178,801 shares. 9,016 are owned by Lincoln Ltd Com. Plancorp Limited Liability has 2,019 shares. 235,712 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Company.

