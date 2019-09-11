As United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Position by $3.12 Million; As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Valuation Declined, Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Holding

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 29,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 89,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 60,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 2.42M shares traded or 55.08% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (UPS) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 28,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90,571 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 118,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 3.01 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $212,171 were bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13. Reibstein Saul bought $51,900 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $214,940 was bought by Fair William J. Shares for $44,325 were bought by SCACCETTI JANE on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 8,064 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 0.01% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 253,359 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. 1.10M were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Raymond James holds 0% or 122,125 shares. 72,193 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Morgan Stanley invested in 96,421 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 18,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 15,680 shares. Group Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 280,322 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Hood River Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 734,890 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 417,670 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 47,973 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 199,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penn Virginia Appoints Two New Independent Directors to the Board – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Precipio and University of Pennsylvania Enter into Joint Collaboration Agreement for Pathology Diagnostics – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts Banks on Solid Macau & Las Vegas Performance – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sports betting apps go live in West Virginia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Pennlive.com‘s news article titled: “This central Pa. company will relocate its headquarters to a former manufacturing facility in a property swap – PennLive” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,511 were reported by Patten & Patten Inc Tn. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 465,299 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Savant Ltd Liability invested in 3,561 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 42,078 shares. 7,942 were accumulated by Registered Advisor. 125 are owned by Endurance Wealth. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.26% stake. Fil Limited reported 665,871 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 860,001 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 133,642 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.06% stake. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc invested in 0.28% or 7,683 shares. Smith Moore & owns 4,581 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,311 shares to 65,512 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus (IWS) by 17,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (BLV).