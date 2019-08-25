As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Valuation Rose, Vision Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $620,490; Franklin Resources Has Upped Its Position in Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) by $31.56 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.20 million, up from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 2.25M shares traded or 19.52% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,574 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 25,817 shares. Country Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 1,360 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 644 are held by Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Co. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% stake. Guardian Capital LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.27% or 42,187 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3,763 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rnc Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wms Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vista Capital Prns reported 2,058 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “21 Air Authorized For U.S.-Mexico Loop – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,836 shares to 297,023 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 684,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 275,388 shares. Cohen And Steers has 4.63M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 18,974 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited has invested 0.44% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 376,244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.08% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Eii Capital Incorporated holds 0.25% or 31,009 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company owns 17,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Co accumulated 42,729 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 28,371 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 65,866 shares.