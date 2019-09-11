As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Green Square Capital Decreased Its Position; As Servicemaster Global (SERV) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Its Stake by $7.63 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 165,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 617,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.83 million, down from 783,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 520,372 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 16,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,549 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 30,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 1.69M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $50.86M for 38.56 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares to 214,300 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 0.7% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 515,700 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc holds 5,589 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Atria Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,585 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt reported 46,235 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0.49% or 498,469 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 2,139 shares. Hartford Investment Management Commerce reported 76,008 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.15M shares. Benin Mgmt has invested 3.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested 1.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 511,729 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.93 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares to 55,363 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).