As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Value Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,641 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 105,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 330,004 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 5.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc Com by 180,810 shares to 251,060 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Earnings Watch: Why Microsoft is suddenly the most valuable company in Big Tech – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

