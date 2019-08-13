As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Rose, Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its Holding by $485,514; Northpointe Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Store Cap (STOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.31M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.51. About 926,230 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 9,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 134,845 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 124,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 384,611 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 38,419 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 12,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.26 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lonestar Res US Inc by 310,147 shares to 61,868 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.