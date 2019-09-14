As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Foothills Asset Management LTD Raised Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined While Prime Capital Management Company LTD Decreased by $18.79 Million Its Holding

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 16,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 16,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Buys Stake In Self-Driving Outfit TuSimple – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested in 477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.35% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Veritas Invest Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 7.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tcw Grp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 601,381 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Birch Hill Investment Limited invested in 1.49% or 194,921 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 1,990 shares. Janney Limited Company invested 0.97% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 10,192 are held by Stearns Financial Svcs Group Inc. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 40,703 are owned by Sky Investment Grp Ltd Llc. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2.43M are owned by Swiss Savings Bank.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.