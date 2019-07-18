As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Value Declined, Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Its Stake; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake Held by Community Trust & Investment Co

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 8,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 118,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 986,724 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 689,333 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,139 are owned by Brookmont Capital Management. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,947 shares. Liberty Cap holds 4,655 shares. Victory Cap Management has 129,614 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 26,971 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael holds 1,993 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 0.14% stake. Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 5,922 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Llc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fcg Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 2,325 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 8,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 29,677 shares. 27,424 were accumulated by Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FedEx Ends Its Amazon Deal – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “UPS Needs to Do These 3 Things – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15,133 shares to 64,438 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,786 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Intercontinental Exchange – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICE: A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Appoints John Tuttle Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of NYSE Group; Michael Blaugrund Named as COO of NYSE Group – StreetInsider.com” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange to Launch a Deliverable New York Harbor Ultra-Low Sulphur Heating Oil Futures Contract – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chico’s FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 18,170 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 31,201 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Drexel Morgan And invested in 0.22% or 3,240 shares. Moreover, Savant Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fayez Sarofim Co owns 1.12M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.44% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 42.70 million shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.49% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Penobscot Co accumulated 79,869 shares. Park Corp Oh has 0.66% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 22 are owned by Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy). Zeke Cap Limited Com invested in 12,044 shares. 89,135 were reported by Stralem & Inc.