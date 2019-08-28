As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Rose, Vision Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Bank Of New York Mellon Holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 1.39 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 59,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 17.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 billion, up from 17.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Goodies Coming From Transport Santa; Raise The Financial Roof For Inland Waterways – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 448,973 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsr. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 21,421 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 13,202 shares. Schulhoff And holds 1.56% or 26,139 shares in its portfolio. 20,088 are held by Everence Capital Management Inc. Letko Brosseau & Associates holds 674,336 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 639 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 10,258 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,320 were accumulated by Duff & Phelps Management Co. Kanawha Cap Ltd Co reported 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Davenport Limited Liability Company accumulated 449,809 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.24% or 9,077 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 7,607 shares to 235,794 shares, valued at $144.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 344,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.42M shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.26 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 580,594 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.08% or 222,609 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd reported 0.58% stake. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 2.19M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 2,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited invested in 0.57% or 94,012 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.09% or 267,791 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 9,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc reported 1.86M shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Vanguard Gru reported 44.18 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 96,150 shares. 3,851 were accumulated by Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp.