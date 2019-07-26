As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Share Price Declined, Dearborn Partners Has Lifted Its Position by $561,105; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Decreased Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,081 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 187,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $120.01. About 4.99M shares traded or 51.74% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 203,249 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 31,955 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $31.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Llc invested in 0.04% or 17,200 shares. New York-based Stone Run Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Lc has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Eagle Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.74% or 408,591 shares. Ares Ltd reported 7,142 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 19,900 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Carroll Fincl Associate holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.79 million are owned by Massachusetts Ser Ma. Highland Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Morgan Stanley reported 587,559 shares stake. Conning invested in 0.11% or 75,759 shares. Diversified Tru Comm has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 7,261 shares in its portfolio. Fin Ser Corporation invested in 227 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Natl Bank has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Greatmark Invest Prns has 81,287 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 187,412 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,614 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Company has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,900 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 223,193 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. First In reported 7,235 shares. Richard C Young Limited reported 107,118 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,655 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 261,591 shares. Sabal Trust reported 263,100 shares stake. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.1% or 18,030 shares. North Star Inv holds 0.51% or 38,951 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt holds 1.48% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 31,896 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates owns 13,665 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio.