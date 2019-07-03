As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Value Declined, Vision Capital Management Boosted Holding; American International Group Stake In Office Depot (ODP) Was Lifted

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,509 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 117,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 541,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 423,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability Com owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Blair William & Il holds 33,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2,072 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 10,554 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.82 million shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 748,528 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 8,892 shares. Ancora Advsr reported 95,000 shares. Conning Inc reported 15,400 shares stake. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 185,669 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 13,893 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,492 shares to 78,797 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 122,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,508 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research & Mngmt Inc holds 1.02% or 13,525 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 38,748 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 107,001 shares. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,144 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Co holds 0.15% or 29,463 shares. Kistler holds 0.1% or 2,139 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 2,968 shares. Moreover, Schroder Group has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 382,694 shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc accumulated 300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Opus Inv has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 608 were reported by Enterprise Financial Service. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 604 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 33,376 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.