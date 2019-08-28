As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Vision Capital Management Boosted by $620,490 Its Holding; Keating Investment Counselors Has Decreased Kla (KLAC) Position by $1.41 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.42. About 889,704 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 2.71M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 406,572 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 5,689 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 2,056 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.01% or 2,445 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Commerce Financial Bank owns 3,676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated has 1,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Ltd invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 1,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,308 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 37,537 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated reported 23,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,742 shares.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: IFF, TDG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Buys Stake In Self-Driving Outfit TuSimple – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Challenges To HOS Revisions Likely, Regulations Expert Predicts – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.