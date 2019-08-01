As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Boosted Stake by $587,079; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Continues to Hold Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 144,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, up from 139,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 218,727 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 319,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 781,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.80 million, up from 462,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 210,548 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,102 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,538 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James And Associates holds 0.44% or 2.57M shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd owns 717 shares. Stellar Cap invested in 1.44% or 19,775 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,292 shares. Proshare Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Qci Asset New York stated it has 1.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Strategic Advsr Lc has invested 0.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 714 were reported by Vigilant Limited Liability Com. Salzhauer Michael has 1,993 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 9.04 million shares. Sei has 131,138 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 0% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,926 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “UPS stock falls after analyst says post-earnings surge raises concern about 12-month upside – MarketWatch” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In SS&C? – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.