As United Parcel Service B (UPS) Valuation Rose, Columbia Asset Management Increased Holding; As Deluxe (DLX) Stock Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut by $1.50 Million Its Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 58.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 179,095 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,755 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 26,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 2.45 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.14 million for 7.28 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 4,500 shares to 12,352 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).