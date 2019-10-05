As United Parcel Service B (UPS) Stock Rose, Jacobs & Co Upped Stake; As Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed by $26.57 Million Its Stake

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 77,525 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01 million, up from 73,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 374,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 527,669 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, down from 901,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 267,687 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 77,874 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 69,700 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com owns 151,392 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va owns 6,858 shares. Opus Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chase Counsel invested in 0.13% or 2,466 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,889 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 1.39M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Lc accumulated 0.3% or 47,660 shares. Prentiss Smith & has 63,592 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 45,354 shares stake. Security National holds 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,759 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.01% or 505 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,637 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,575 shares to 22,645 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,445 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.76M for 25.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.