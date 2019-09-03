As United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Upped Its Stake by $620,282; Wex (WEX) Stock Price Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.03 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 47,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 177,585 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 129,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in United Natural Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 589,353 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 177,993 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 96,127 shares to 163,346 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $102.13M for 21.67 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 7,594 shares. Bluemar Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,650 shares or 3.45% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,594 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.18% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Macquarie Limited owns 38,401 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 26,949 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 49,349 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 34,523 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust has 18 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 25,900 shares. Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 1,904 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 302 shares. 1,427 are owned by Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 43,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 93,500 shares. 12,335 are held by Symons Cap Incorporated. Bessemer Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 611 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,524 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 30,969 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 118,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.05% or 162,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 61,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 3,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc holds 418,298 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 13,800 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 14,804 shares to 55,269 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 22,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “D.C. region braces for closure of Shoppers stores – Washington Business Journal” on March 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Natural Foods to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on June 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Natural Foods Struggles to Digest Its SUPERVALU Acquisition – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Green Bay Teamsters Reject Contract With Major Whole Foods Supplier, Authorize Strike – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) CEO Steve Spinner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.