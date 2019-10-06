As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Valuation Declined, Lumina Fund Management Upped Its Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Tekne Capital Management Upped Holding by $11.83 Million

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 2.27 million shares traded or 103.45% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 51,100 shares. Gsa Partners Llp has 19,558 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 951,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 159,033 shares stake. Us National Bank De holds 891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 101,567 shares. State Street owns 1.70 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,201 shares. Next Grp owns 24 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 215,805 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 38,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 124 shares. Symons, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,284 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 530,217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 20,892 shares.

