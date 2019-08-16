As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stock Price Declined, Towle & Co Has Increased Position; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Value Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Stake

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 119.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 38,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 71,329 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 32,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.64 million shares traded or 60.94% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 867,254 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 180,785 are owned by Legal & General Pcl. Assetmark reported 128 shares stake. Synovus Fin stated it has 31,567 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications, New York-based fund reported 42,705 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,473 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 29,184 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 13,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 34,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 80 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 30,555 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 398,635 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 34,863 shares. 17,400 were reported by Ellington Mgmt Group Lc. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 20,686 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 262,140 shares.

