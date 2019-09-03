As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Shares Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Upped Position by $12.25 Million; Paccar (PCAR) Holder Meeder Asset Management Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93M, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 351,631 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 44.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 35,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 43,320 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 78,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 614,604 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

