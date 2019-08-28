As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Towle & Co Upped Stake; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position as Valuation Rose

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 670,123 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 1.67M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ken Heebner’s Firm Exits Zebra Technologies, Phillips 66 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma reported 61,300 shares stake. Brinker has 54,593 shares. Petrus Tru Communication Lta has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,153 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 26,100 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited reported 3,255 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,408 shares. Kanawha Ltd holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,577 shares. The California-based Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.83% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,217 are held by Management. 27,871 were accumulated by Johnson Grp. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 156 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Coldstream Capital Mgmt stated it has 28,784 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Meritage owns 34,360 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Inc stated it has 30,090 shares.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares to 64,924 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Natural Foods CFO steps down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) CEO Steve Spinner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Questions Beyond Meat Investors Should Be Asking Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Keeps Buying – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru invested in 611 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 4,850 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 38,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 34,863 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 29,184 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 144 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Invesco holds 471,747 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 12,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 100 were reported by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 36,270 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 101,160 shares.