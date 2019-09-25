As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Market Value Declined, Holder Lumina Fund Management Has Lifted Position; As Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Share Price Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Cut Its Position

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 14.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 163,473 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI)

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 106,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 955,428 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 157,929 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 684,498 shares to 724,498 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 1.86% less from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Van Eck Corporation holds 628,766 shares. Signia Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 606,321 shares or 4.78% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.41% or 422,893 shares. Legal General Group Public Llc reported 347,704 shares stake. West Family Invs invested in 1.03 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. 1 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Cibc World Mkts holds 11,230 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc invested in 178,549 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 129,216 shares. 26,400 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 125,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ares Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) or 1.12 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $502,252 activity.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.07 million for 8.75 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

