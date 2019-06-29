As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Market Valuation Declined, Towle & Co Lifted by $477,958 Its Stake; Sage Therapeutics (Put) (SAGE) Stock Price Rose While Barclays Plc Has Cut Its Position

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.76M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) (SAGE) by 83.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 75,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $183.09. About 275,275 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. Another trade for 22,948 shares valued at $3.44 million was made by Kanes Stephen on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stoke Therapeutics Files Proposed Terms For IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 EPS, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nicholas Inv Prns Lp has 1.14% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 80,178 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 119,222 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 1,509 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 201,658 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Company owns 79,856 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 4,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 569,930 are owned by Century Incorporated. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Carroll Fin Assoc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sivik Glob Limited Com owns 10,000 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited owns 9,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap reported 434,221 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 259,501 shares. 137 are owned by Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (Put) (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 41,900 shares to 65,400 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 27,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ready Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60,197 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 100,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 144 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 219,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). New York-based Adirondack Mngmt has invested 0.38% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 36,270 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 34,863 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 38,000 shares. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 9,325 are owned by Clean Yield Group. Citadel Lc stated it has 395,145 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 3,845 shares. Bartlett And Ltd reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).