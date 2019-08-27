As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Market Valuation Declined, Towle & Co Has Lifted Its Position; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Position by $318,353

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 8,065 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 79,167 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,100 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 136,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.