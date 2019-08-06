As United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Stock Price Declined, Winslow Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $703,755; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Cut Stake

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 1.14 million shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 67,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49 million shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Management holds 0.03% or 13,285 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 1,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. L & S Advsr reported 18,197 shares stake. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 96,000 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.78% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11.76M shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 89,367 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability has invested 8.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 6,161 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.23% or 13,705 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust accumulated 0.31% or 110,119 shares. 300 are held by Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc (Wy). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kings Point Cap Management holds 0.02% or 419 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.28 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 7,950 shares worth $2.20 million on Thursday, August 1.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 16,313 shares to 255,406 shares, valued at $44.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 40,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares to 318,410 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,376 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU).