As United Microelectronics (UMC) Stock Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position; As Cintas Com (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Increased Its Holding

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (CTAS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 4,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,498 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 15,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $239.53 lastly. It is up 20.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 323,506 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 25.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 09/03/2018 TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 03/04/2018 – UMC 2303.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.05 BLN; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was sold by TYSOE RONALD W. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 822,781 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 9,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,601 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,715 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt invested in 28,057 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,702 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.19% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 4,760 shares. Hartline Investment has invested 0.2% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Zebra Management Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,948 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 28,971 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.01% or 144 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 53,919 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Aimz Inv Ltd Co stated it has 11,612 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings.

