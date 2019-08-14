As United Microelectronics (UMC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Holding by $340,000; Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $2.36 Million; Market Value Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.035. About 329,895 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/05/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for April 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER; 09/03/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$11.91B; 26/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$3.40B Vs NT$2.29B; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 4.07 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for March 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q EPS 4.8c; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q GROSS MARGIN +12.4%, EST. +13.3%; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q NET INCOME NT$3.4B, EST. NT$701.6M

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 1.54M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso has 15,804 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Management Lp reported 11,179 shares. Moreover, Reaves W H And has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,750 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com stated it has 106,214 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 242,236 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,282 are owned by Greatmark Ptnrs Incorporated. Miles Capital stated it has 2,020 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough invested 1.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 339,008 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Philadelphia owns 1,583 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Homrich And Berg has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,917 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 78,603 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against United Microelectronics; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Microelectronics Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UMC Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) were released by: Washingtonpost.com and their article: “Analysis | China’s Chip Companies Just Can’t Excite the NYSE – Washington Post” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UMC Board Approves 100% Acquisition of MIFS Fab from Fujitsu as Part of Global Manufacturing Strategy – Business Wire” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.