As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.96 Million; As Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Valuation Declined, Holder Adelante Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 87,913 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC)

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 613,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.51M, up from 717,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 627,576 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Confirms It Received Further Revised Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 23.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. Whittemore Kent G bought $3,554 worth of stock or 300 shares. Hogan Michael bought 1,500 shares worth $21,630. Shares for $35,250 were bought by Maroney Patrick. 25,000 shares valued at $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, August 5. DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964 worth of stock.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares to 421,658 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

