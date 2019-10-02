As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.96 Million; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Stake by $863,296

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60M, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 16.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video)

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 87,913 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 116,882 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Vanguard Gru owns 1.37M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 8,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Schafer Cullen Capital Management stated it has 31,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 89,591 were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 123,457 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Morgan Stanley owns 113,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 1.74M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co stated it has 35,392 shares. 3.28M are held by Blackrock. United Capital Fincl Advisers Llc holds 304,272 shares. Susquehanna International Llp reported 32,058 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $678,049 activity. 300 shares valued at $3,554 were bought by Whittemore Kent G on Tuesday, August 6. The insider DiFrancesco Paul F bought $19,964. Maroney Patrick bought $35,250 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Shares for $50,216 were bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock. MARTZ BRAD bought $22,155 worth of stock.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares to 421,658 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Intel CEO Bob Swan and CFO Geroge Davis Bought Up Stock – Barron’s” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Finally the Right Time to Buy INTC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Management Meeting Takeaways – Baird – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.